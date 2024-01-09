World

Strong 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia's Talaud Islands

The NCS reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located at Latitude: 4.75 and Longitude: 126.38.
The Talaud Islands in Indonesia were hit by a major 6.7 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake tremors were felt at 02:18:47 IST at a depth of 80 km, reported NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.7, Occurred on 09-01-2024, 02:18:47 IST, Lat: 4.75 & Long: 126.38, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Talaud Islands,Indonesia," the NCS posted on X.

Last Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 98 km WSW of Balai Pungut, Indonesia, was hit by an earthquake of magnitude.

The earthquake's depth, recorded at 00:41:18 (UTC+05:30), was measured at 221.7 km.

The USGS reported that the earthquake's epicenter was located at 0.709°N and 100.476°E.

There have been no indications of any physical harm reported so far.

