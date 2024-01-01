Strong 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

A strong earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck central Japan, leading the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to issue a tsunami alert for the country's western coast.
The level of severity registered a 7 on the Japanese scale, which spans from zero to seven, in the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, as reported by NHK.
The earthquake struck at 4:10 pm (local time) in a location 42 km to the North-East of Anamizu, Japan. The USGS reported that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km and caused buildings to shake in central Tokyo.
Waves measuring 80 cm hit Toyama Prefecture at approximately 4:35 pm, while waves of 40 meters also reached Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture at 4:36 pm. Additionally, they reached Sado Island in Niigata at 4:10 pm.
The warning of a tsunami caused people to quickly leave the coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama, and Yamagata prefectures. NHK reported that waves taller than 1.2 meters hit Wajima Port in Ishikawa's Noto Peninsula.
Tsunami alerts were also given for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui, and Hyogo prefectures, as well as along the Japan Sea Coast, according to NHK.
An assessment of damages due to the earthquake is awaited. The Prime Minister's Office in Japan has also provided guidance in response to the urgent circumstances.
The authorities were urged to promptly and accurately share information with the public about the tsunami and evacuation, and to implement comprehensive measures, including resident evacuation, to prevent damage.
"Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible," it said.
The Prime Minister's Office also instructed the officials to work closely with local governments and prioritize human life above everything else.
"Spare no effort in our emergency disaster responses, including saving lives and rescuing disaster victims, with the Government working as one," it added.