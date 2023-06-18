Sudan: Warring Parties Agree Upon New 72-Hour Ceasefire

The ceasefire will start on June 18 at 6 am and will end until June 21.

Taking to Twitter, the Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministry wrote, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America announce that representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire across Sudan beginning on June 18 at 6:00 a.m. Khartoum time until June 21."