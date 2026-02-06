Suicide Bombing at Shia Mosque in Islamabad Kills 31, Dozens Injured

At least 31 people were killed and dozens more injured after a suicide bombing ripped through a Shia mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers, in one of the deadliest attacks to strike Pakistan’s capital in recent years.

The blast occurred at the Khadija Tul Kubra mosque in the Tarlai Kalan area of southeastern Islamabad, when worshippers had gathered for the weekly congregational prayers. According to authorities, the attacker was stopped by security guards at the mosque entrance, opened fire on them, and then detonated explosives inside the premises.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the suspect had allegedly been travelling to and from Afghanistan, though investigations are still underway to establish the full details and possible links behind the attack.

The Islamabad administration said rescue teams rushed to the scene immediately after the explosion and shifted 169 people to nearby hospitals. Disturbing visuals shared on social media showed bodies lying inside the mosque amid shattered glass and debris, underlining the scale of the devastation.

The attack drew strong condemnation from Pakistan’s leadership. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar described it as a “cowardly suicide attack on innocent worshippers” and said targeting places of worship was a grave crime against humanity and a violation of Islamic principles.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the affected families. President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack, stating that targeting civilians could never be justified under any circumstances.

Prominent Shia leader Raja Abbas Nasir said the incident raised serious questions about security arrangements and the failure to protect human lives, calling for accountability from the authorities.

The attack was also condemned internationally. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott said she was “outraged and heartbroken” by the violence, while the European Union’s delegation in Pakistan denounced the attack and expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

The bombing has revived painful memories of past attacks in Islamabad, including the 2008 suicide bombing at the Marriott Hotel and last year’s blast at the Islamabad District Judicial Complex.

