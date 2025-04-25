Top Russian General Killed in Car Bomb Blast Near Moscow

Lieutenant-General Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior figure in Russia’s military command structure, was killed on Friday in a targeted car bombing in the town of Balashikha, located just east of Moscow. Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed that the explosion was caused by a homemade explosive device packed with shrapnel.

Advertisment

The incident occurred outside a residential complex, where a parked Volkswagen Golf detonated, killing Moskalik and reportedly a second individual. While initial reports suggested Moskalik may not have been inside the vehicle, surveillance footage revealed a massive explosion occurring just as someone approached the car. Authorities have not yet named any suspects, and no group has claimed responsibility.

The attack bears resemblance to previous high-profile assassinations of Russian officials connected to the country’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine. Most recently, Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's radiological, chemical, and biological protection forces, was killed in December by a bomb planted in an electric scooter.

Lieutenant-General Moskalik served as deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. He had previously represented Russia in the 2015 “Normandy Format” peace talks on Ukraine. In recognition of his service, President Vladimir Putin had promoted him to the rank of lieutenant-general in 2021.

Russian investigative news outlet Agentstvo reported that Moskalik lived in Balashikha, though the vehicle involved in the explosion was not registered to him. Prominent Russian military blog Rybar described Moskalik as “competent and demanding,” adding that he was “not well liked” due to his strict leadership style.

The attack came on the same day as a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow between U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and President Vladimir Putin. The three-hour meeting, described by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as “constructive and very useful,” marked Witkoff’s fourth visit to Russia since Trump returned to office in January.

As Trump nears his self-imposed deadline of ending the Ukraine war within his first 100 days, the diplomatic effort appears to have reached a critical juncture. Recent proposals by the Trump administration reportedly include U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and Ukraine’s withdrawal from aspirations to join NATO—terms widely seen as unacceptable in Kyiv and among its European allies.

Ushakov noted that Friday’s talks also touched on the possibility of restarting direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, though no concrete outcomes were announced. President Zelensky of Ukraine has firmly rejected any deal that would recognize Crimea as Russian, calling such a move unconstitutional and a betrayal of Ukrainian sovereignty.

Meanwhile, security remains on high alert in Russia following a series of recent explosions in and around Moscow. Just two days prior to the Balashikha bombing, a blast triggered a fire in an underground car park in the capital’s business district.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the latest attack, and forensic teams have been deployed to examine the scene.