Surgeon Brings Global Honour to India at Casablanca Film Festival

Dr Sushil Kumar Jain, a senior consultant surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, has brought international recognition to India by winning the Best Music Film Award at the 13th Casablanca International Film Festival 2026.

The award was conferred on January 19, 2026, for Dr Jain’s outstanding music composition in the film “The Girl with Closed Lips”, directed by Ramkishore Parcha. His soulful soundtrack impressed the international jury for its emotional depth, originality, and powerful contribution to the film’s storytelling.

What makes the achievement truly remarkable is that Dr Jain is not a full-time musician. Known professionally for his work in the operating theatre, he pursued music purely out of passion. That passion eventually found global appreciation on one of the world’s respected film festival platforms.

The award was presented under the Certificate Award category and was officially signed by Festival President Mohamed El Mouchtaray. The Casablanca International Film Festival is known for celebrating cinematic excellence and creative talent from across the globe.

The jury praised the music for enhancing the emotional core of the film, calling it both sensitive and impactful.

Dr Jain’s journey, from a surgeon saving lives to a composer touching hearts, stands as a powerful reminder that passion knows no boundaries.

