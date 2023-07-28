Syria: 6 Killed, 23 Injured In Major Blast

At least six people were killed and another 23 sustained injuries in an explosion that took place on Thursday night in Syria, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
The news agency reported that the explosion targeted Assayida Zainab town in the Damascus countryside.
According to the SANA report, a motorcycle was detonated near a taxi at Kou Sudan Street in Sayyida Zainab.
Meanwhile, the Interior ministry said in a statement, "The police and authorities concerned rushed to the explosion place as bodies of the martyrs and the injured were admitted to hospitals."
Further investigation into the matter is on and details will emerge soon.