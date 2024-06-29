Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Activity Near its Territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported that 23 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operated around Taiwan from 6 am Friday to 6 am Saturday local time. Of these, 20 aircraft entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) across various regions. Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded as necessary.
In response to the incident, Taiwan's MND stated on social media, "23 #PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels were detected around #Taiwan until 6 a.m. today. 20 aircraft entered Taiwan's ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces monitored and responded accordingly."
Since September 2020, China has escalated its use of grey zone tactics, including increased military activities near Taiwan without resorting to direct force. These actions are part of China's broader strategy to assert sovereignty over Taiwan, which it views as a part of its territory and aims to eventually reunify, even by force if needed.
The latest provocations add to ongoing tensions exacerbated by Beijing's recent threats against supporters of Taiwan's independence. Taiwan has cautioned its citizens against travel to China, Hong Kong, and Macao, warning of potential risks under China's tightened guidelines targeting political activities seen as supporting Taiwan's independence.
The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) of Taiwan criticized Beijing's guidelines as provocative and lacking legal jurisdiction over Taiwanese citizens, asserting Taipei's sovereignty and the right to self-governance since 1949.