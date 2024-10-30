Taliban Imposes Ban on Group Prayers Among Afghan Women

The Taliban has intensified its crackdown on women's freedoms in Afghanistan with a new decree that prohibits women from praying aloud in the presence of one another.
Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the Taliban's Minister for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, announced that women should refrain from reciting the Quran audibly when with other females. He justified this by asserting that a woman's voice is considered "awrah," which must be concealed and not heard in public, even among women.
Hanafi further stated that if women are not permitted to call Takbir or Azan—the Islamic calls to prayer—they should certainly not engage in singing or enjoying music. This latest restriction has raised alarm among experts and human rights advocates, who fear it could stifle women's ability to express themselves and further marginalize them in public life.
This decree adds to a series of oppressive measures imposed on Afghan women since the Taliban regained control in 2021. These measures include mandates for full-body coverings and face veils in public. Additionally, female healthcare workers—among the few Afghan women allowed to work outside—are increasingly restricted from speaking publicly, especially in the presence of male relatives.
As these measures multiply, the situation for women in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate, prompting widespread concern among human rights advocates around the globe.