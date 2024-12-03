Tarique Rahman Criticizes Rising Anti-Bangladesh Sentiment from India

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has condemned the growing anti-Bangladesh rhetoric coming from certain sections in India, following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahman expressed concern over inflammatory media commentary and political discourse that has been fueling division between the two neighboring countries. He highlighted the recent attack on the Bangladeshi consulate in Agartala as an example of the destabilizing effects of disinformation.

Rahman emphasized the importance of international stakeholders recognizing that a destabilized Bangladesh, with its population of nearly 200 million, is detrimental to the broader regional stability. He urged a deeper understanding of the circumstances surrounding Hasina's departure and the situation in Bangladesh since she fled to India, stressing the need to build people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and India that transcend individual political figures.

Furthermore, Rahman reassured Bangladeshis that despite the challenges the nation faces, the country remains committed to religious harmony and the protection of its citizens' rights, irrespective of ethnicity or religion. He called on the people to remain calm and avoid being provoked by any provocative actions or rhetoric.

His comments come amid growing tensions between the two nations, fueled by political instability and external narratives.