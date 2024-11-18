Bangladesh Seeks Sheikh Hasina’s Repatriation from India for Trial

In a significant statement, the chief advisor of the interim Bangladesh Government Muhammad Yunus said on 17th November that he would seek Sheikh Hasina’s repatriation from India. Hasina has been in India in exile since August after her government was toppled following the massive upsurge in Bangladesh.

On the occasion of the completion of 100 days of the interim government of Bangladesh, chief Advisor Yunus announced in an address to the nation. On August 5th, Hasina fled to India after a student-led reform movement conquered the palace.

Yunus said that his government will prosecute all the crimes committed during Hasina’s 15-year regime in Bangladesh which included enforced disappearances, and murders. There is already an arrest warrant against her. The ICT (International Crime Tribunal) has issued a warrant against her and 45 others. The ICT was established by Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2010.

A Dhaka court has summoned Sheikh Hasina to appear before it to face the charges of murders, disappearance, killings and crimes against humanity. But she still remains in exile in India. Mohammad Yunus has emphasized that his government will also prosecute those who were involved in suppressing the movement that led to her ouster from Bangladesh.

In September, Muhammad Yunus remarked that Hasina should remain silent. This is viewed as an attempt to react to Hasina’s statement demanding justice and holding those involved in the recent terror acts accountable. Hasina’s allegations were targeted towards those involved in the movement that led her government to fall. India’s external affairs ministry has said that Hasina entered India at short notice for safety reasons.

Yunus was quoted to have said that the head of the commission set up for investigating the enforced disappearances said that the number could be as high as 3500. Yunus also said that those families who had lost members during the July-August movement will be rehabilitated. The government will bear the full expenses required for the treatment of those injured.