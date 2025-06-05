US Congressman McCormick Calls Meeting with India Delegation “Outstanding”

US Congressman and India Caucus co-chair Rich McCormick described the meeting with India’s all-party delegation as "outstanding," highlighting the exchange of great ideas and expressing optimism about the future of the two nations.

Speaking to reporters, McCormick affirmed that India and the US will remain strong allies and friends. He made these remarks after the India Caucus chairs and vice chairs met with an all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

After meeting the all-party delegation, he said, "We anticipated an outstanding meeting, and it lived up to expectations. We exchanged great ideas, found strong synergy, and I’m excited about the future of our nations."

On India-US relations, he said, "We won’t just be friends; we will be allies. The future of the world depends on it."

Congressman and bipartisan co-chair of the India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Ro Khanna, said the all-party delegation reflected India's multi-party democracy and pluralism, representing many faiths united in condemning Pakistan's terrorist acts.

He said, "It was a wonderful delegation, representing India's pluralism and many faiths, as well as its multi-party democracy. They stood united in condemning Pakistan's terrorist acts. The United States remains committed on a bipartisan basis to supporting India and dismantling terrorist networks in Pakistan."

On Wednesday, the all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met with bipartisan co-chairs Ro Khanna and Rich McCormick, along with vice co-chairs Andy Barr and Marc Veasey.

Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said that US Congressmen showed strong support and a clear understanding of India’s stance on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its aftermath. He added that McCormick was very optimistic about the future of India-US ties, including the economy and global strategic issues.

After meeting Khanna, McCormick, Barr, and Veasey, Tharoor said, "Mr. McCormick not only understood our concerns but was also very positive about the future of India-US relations across the board—economy, global strategic matters. The issue we initially discussed is part of a much larger picture, and we’re excited by the vision the India Caucus chairs have for the future of our partnership."

Tharoor also highlighted the support the delegation received from other Congressmen. He said, "We received a strong message from the other Congressmen who were here and have just left the room. There was overwhelming support and understanding for our position on this terrible tragedy—the Pahalgam attack—and the events that followed. We are leaving this room very satisfied with the conversation."

During the meeting with Ro Khanna, Rich McCormick, Andy Barr, and Marc Veasey, the parliamentary delegation briefed the Caucus members on the cross-border terrorism challenges India faces and India’s firm and resolute stance against terrorism.

The delegation led by Tharoor includes Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum, showcasing India’s vibrant and inclusive democracy. Its members are Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The Indian Embassy in the US stated that Congressmen voiced strong support for India’s right to respond firmly to terrorism, endorsing a zero-tolerance approach. Caucus members also praised the robust strategic partnership between India and the US.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US announced, "Bipartisan co-chairs @RoKhanna & @RepMcCormick and vice co-chairs @RepAndyBarr & @RepVeasey of the India Caucus in the House of Representatives met today with the visiting parliamentary delegation led by @ShashiTharoor."

"The parliamentary delegation briefed the Caucus members on the cross-border terrorism India faces and its firm, resolute stance against terror. The Congressmen offered clear, bipartisan condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed strong support for India’s right to respond with zero tolerance to terrorism. They also praised the robust strategic partnership between India and the USA," the statement added.

The all-party delegation arrived in Washington, DC on Wednesday to engage with key US stakeholders. The Indian Embassy in the US announced on its official X handle that the delegation will meet members of the US Congress, including representatives from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The delegation will also engage in discussions with academicians from leading think tanks and various media outlets. Additionally, they are scheduled to speak at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington, DC.

Additionally, the delegation will engage with members of the Indian diaspora during their visit, further strengthening community ties. Their goal is to brief key US stakeholders on Operation Sindoor, India’s diplomatic initiative launched to combat terrorism and disinformation following recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Upon arrival, Tharoor was warmly welcomed by two Indian-American police officers, Harmanpreet Singh and Hundal. He then gave an interview to CBS News at the Indian Embassy, followed by a briefing with Ambassador Vinay Kwatra and his team. The delegation arrived in the US after completing their visit to Belgium.

This diplomatic effort is part of India’s wider global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which resulted in 26 deaths and numerous injuries.

