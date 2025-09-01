Terrorism Must Be Fought Without Double Standards: PM Modi at SCO Summit

Addressing the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India’s commitment to a secure, connected, and opportunity-driven Eurasian region, while issuing a stern warning against double standards in the global fight against terrorism.

Opening his address, Modi expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for the warm welcome and extended congratulations to Uzbekistan on its Independence Day and to Kyrgyzstan for its National Day.

Reflecting on SCO’s 24-year journey, Modi highlighted India’s active and constructive role in strengthening the organization’s Eurasian network. He outlined India’s approach to the SCO through three core pillars: S – Security, C – Connectivity, O – Opportunity.

Security: Fighting Terrorism Without Compromise

On security, Modi warned that peace and stability, essential for any nation’s development, are under persistent threat from terrorism, separatism, and extremism. He stressed that terrorism is not just a national threat—it is a global challenge that demands collective action.

“Some countries’ overt support for terrorism cannot be acceptable,” Modi said, condemning any form of double standards. India has consistently emphasized unity in combating terrorism. He highlighted India’s leadership in SCO-RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure), including the Joint Information Operation targeting Al-Qaeda and affiliated networks, as well as coordinated efforts to counter radicalization and terror financing.

Recalling recent attacks in Pahalgam, Modi expressed India’s grief over the loss of innocent lives and acknowledged international support. He framed such attacks as a challenge to humanity itself, reinforcing the need for a unified, uncompromising global stance.

Connectivity: Building Trust, Trade, and Regional Ties

On the second pillar, connectivity, Modi stressed that strong links do more than facilitate trade—they build trust and open pathways for development. He cited India’s initiatives like Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor as examples of projects strengthening ties with Afghanistan and Central Asia.

However, he emphasized that connectivity must respect sovereignty and regional integrity, noting: “Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses trust and meaning.”

Opportunity: Cooperation, Reform, and People-to-People Ties

On opportunities, Modi highlighted India’s 2023 SCO presidency, which introduced new areas for collaboration including start-ups, innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, and shared Buddhist heritage.

He proposed the creation of a Civilizational Dialogue Forum under the SCO to allow nations to share their ancient cultures, arts, literature, and traditions on a global platform, aiming to deepen people-to-people ties.

Modi further emphasized India’s commitment to reforms under the mantra “Reform, Perform, Transform,” highlighting ongoing efforts to turn challenges—such as the COVID-19 pandemic and global economic volatility—into opportunities for growth and international collaboration.

SCO Reform and Global Relevance

Acknowledging SCO’s evolution, Modi welcomed the creation of four new centers addressing organized crime, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity, calling the move reflective of a “reform-oriented mindset.” He also urged member nations to support UN reforms and warned against confining the aspirations of the Global South within outdated frameworks, stressing the need to embrace the dreams of the younger generation.

“SCO can guide multilateralism and an inclusive world order,” Modi said, noting that a statement on this important theme is being issued at the summit.

Closing his address, Modi conveyed best wishes to the incoming SCO chair, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing the organization’s goals through coordinated partnership and collaboration.

“We must oppose terrorism in all its forms, build connectivity that respects sovereignty, and expand opportunities for cooperation and reform. This is our shared responsibility to the world and to future generations,” Modi asserted.

