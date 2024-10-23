'Terrorist Attack' at Turkish Aerospace Leaves Civilians Dead

Taking to platform 'X', Ali Yerlikaya informed that two terrorists responsible for the attack have been neutralized and that three civilians have lost their lives.

Yerlikaya's post read, "Two terrorists were neutralized in the terrorist attack targeting the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAS) Ankara Kahramankazan facilities. Unfortunately, we have 3 martyrs and 14 injured in the attack. May God have mercy on our martyrs and I wish a speedy recovery to our wounded. I condemn this heinous attack. Our struggle will continue with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized.”