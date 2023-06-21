"Tesla To Be In India Soon", Says Musk After Meeting PM Modi; Responds To Dorsey's Claims
After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday exuded confidence that the electric carmaker will be in India and will do so "as soon as humanly possible."
Musk was speaking to reporters outside the Lotte New York Palace, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived on a four-day State visit to the US on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted after his meeting with Musk, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality."
Musk said that PM Modi has invited him to India and that he is planning to come to India next year.
"I am planning to visit India next year. I am confident that Tesla will be in India and we will do so as soon as humanly possible,” Musk said.
"I would like to thank PM Modi for his support and hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the future," he said.
Musk also noted that the prime minister visited Tesla Motors factory in Freemont, California many years ago in 2015.
"....he really cares about India. He is pushing us to make significant investments in India which is something we intend to do," Musk said about his meeting with PM Modi.
The Tesla CEO further said that he had an "excellent conversation" with PM Modi and that quite likely there will be a significant investment in India.
Musk, who also owns Twitter said that the social media giant does not have a choice but to obey local governments or else it will get shut down.
He made the above remarks in response to the company's former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey's recent allegation against the Government of India.
"Twitter does not have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don't obey local government laws, we will get shut down so the best we can do is to work close to the law in any given country, it is impossible for us to do more than that. We will do our best to provide free speech that is possible under the law," Musk told the reporters.
It is notable to mention that his meeting comes days after former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey alleged that the BJP-led central government threatened to shut down Twitter in India and have its employees raided at the height of the farmers' protest in 2020.