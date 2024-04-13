'The Real Kerala Story': Malayalis Crowdfund Rs 35.45 Cr To Save Man On Death Row In Saudi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has commended the remarkable efforts of Malayalis worldwide, who banded together to raise a staggering Rs 35.45 crore through a crowd-funding campaign. This collective endeavor was aimed at securing the release of Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode, who had languished in a Saudi Arabian jail for over 18 years and faced the grim specter of a death penalty.
Taking to social media, Vijayan emphasized the significance of such acts of compassion amidst the backdrop of divisive propaganda against the state. He remarked, "When the propagandists of hatred spread lies against the state, the Malayalees are raising their defense through stories of humanity and philanthropy. For the release of Abdul Rahim... Malayalees all over the world have joined hands and collected 34 crore rupees."
Abdul Rahim's ordeal stemmed from a tragic incident where, as a house driver and caretaker of a disabled boy in Saudi Arabia, he inadvertently caused the death of the child. Despite Rahim's account of the events and efforts to seek forgiveness, he was sentenced to death in 2018 under Saudi law. However, a ray of hope emerged when the victim's family agreed to pardon him in exchange for 'blood money' amounting to 15 million Saudi riyals.
The legal action committee spearheading the crowdfunding initiative expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala and announced the cessation of fund collection. They revealed that over Rs 30 crore were amassed through the 'SAVEABDULRAHIM' app and offline contributions, effectively meeting the fundraising target.
The campaign, propelled by a concerted social media effort, saw the active participation of influencers, NRIs, businessmen, and social activists. Their tireless advocacy played a pivotal role in rallying support for Rahim's cause.
Looking ahead, the committee pledged to liaise with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to expedite Rahim's release before the impending April 15 deadline. Chief Minister Vijayan hailed this endeavor as "a noble example of human love," underscoring Kerala's resilience against communalism and its unwavering commitment to fraternity.
He remarked, "To save a human life, to shed tears of a family, they created. This is the real Kerala story... We heartily appreciate all the goodwill that has united for this cause which has made Kerala proud in front of the world. The role played by expatriate Malayalis behind this initiative is commendable. Let us move forward with one mind, stronger for this unity."