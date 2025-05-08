"They’ve Gone Tit-for-Tat": Trump Warns of Escalation Between India and Pakistan

As tensions flare between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan, former U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in, urging both nations to halt the spiraling confrontation. Speaking from the White House on Wednesday, Trump expressed concern over the tit-for-tat military exchanges, calling the situation a “shame” and offering to mediate if needed.

"They've gone tit-for-tat, so hopefully they can stop now," Trump said. “I know both sides very well, and I want to see them work it out. And if I can do anything to help, I will be there.”

The latest escalation saw India launch missile strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, citing the destruction of terrorist infrastructure linked to an April 22 attack in Kashmir that left 26 dead. Pakistan retaliated by reportedly downing Indian aircraft and vowed further responses, marking the worst clash between the neighbors in over two decades.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been actively engaged in diplomatic calls, including with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, to discuss efforts to de-escalate the crisis. The State Department confirmed continued dialogue with both New Delhi and Islamabad following India’s military action.

India, a key U.S. strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific, is central to Washington’s efforts to counterbalance China’s growing influence. At the same time, Pakistan remains a long-standing U.S. ally, albeit with reduced importance after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

While Washington has so far avoided directly criticizing Pakistan, it has stood by India’s right to act against terror threats. The Biden administration’s broader foreign policy focus on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, however, may delay deeper involvement in South Asia's latest flashpoint.

As both nations exchange fire and rhetoric, global eyes remain fixed on the volatile border — and the hope that reason prevails before conflict deepens further.

