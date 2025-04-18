Thousands of Students Face Uncertainty After Visas Revoked

Uncertainty and fear of deportation loom over more than 1,000 international students after their visas or legal status were revoked in recent weeks. Several students have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration.

Advertisment

The U.S. government's actions in terminating students' legal status have placed many scholars at risk of detention and deportation. The affected students hail from prestigious private universities such as Harvard University and Stanford University, as well as from large public institutions like the University of Maryland and Ohio State University.

Over 1,000 Student Visas Revoked Since March

According to reports, over 1,000 students have had their visas revoked or their legal status terminated since late March.

In lawsuits filed against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), many students argue that the U.S. government lacks a solid justification for cancelling their visas or terminating their legal status.

“The timing and uniformity of these terminations leave little question that DHS has adopted a nationwide policy, whether written or not, of mass termination of student (legal) status,” reads a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan on behalf of students at Wayne State University and the University of Michigan.

In New Hampshire, a federal judge recently issued a restraining order in the case of a Chinese student at Dartmouth College whose status had been terminated by the government.

The F-1 visa, or student visa, is granted after an individual completes a rigorous process. After gaining admission to a U.S. school, students must undergo an application and interview process at a U.S. embassy or consulate abroad. Students on an F-1 visa must also demonstrate sufficient financial support to cover their course of study.

The State Department manages visa issuance. Once international students arrive in the U.S., their legal status is overseen by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) under the Department of Homeland Security.

In recent weeks, several colleges discovered that the legal residency status of some of their international students had been terminated, based on updates in a DHS-managed database. After losing their legal status, students are typically told to leave the country. However, it has long been customary that students with revoked visas are allowed to retain their legal status and complete their studies.

This latest action by the Trump administration has placed the academic and professional futures of thousands of international students in jeopardy, prompting widespread international concern.

Also Read: US: Two Killed, Five Injured in Deadly Shooting at Florida State University