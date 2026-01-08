Three Indians Among Crew of Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized by US

The United States military and Coast Guard on Wednesday seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic Ocean after tracking it from the Caribbean, in a dramatic escalation of its campaign to enforce sanctions and disrupt Venezuela-linked oil trade.

The vessel, known as Marinera (formerly Bella 1), was intercepted under a U.S. federal court warrant after eluding earlier attempts to board it at sea.

According to reports, the tanker’s crew of 28 people included three Indian nationals, along with 17 Ukrainians, six Georgians and two Russians.

The operation came after the vessel slipped through a U.S. maritime blockade targeting sanctioned oil tankers and refused to allow the U.S. Coast Guard to board it in the Caribbean Sea last month. It later changed its name to Marinera and began flying the Russian flag while sailing across the Atlantic, where it was finally intercepted by U.S. forces.

Officials say the seizure was linked to the tanker’s alleged ties to Venezuelan oil exports, which are under heavy U.S. sanctions. British defence support helped track the vessel, with surveillance aircraft and naval assets assisting in the operation.

The move has triggered a sharp response from Moscow, which condemned the action as a violation of international maritime law and described it as “outright piracy.”

Russia’s Transport Ministry said it had lost all contact with the Marinera after U.S. naval forces boarded the vessel and demanded the humane treatment and return of its crew.

