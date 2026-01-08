Moscow Angry as US Captures Russian-Flagged Oil Ship After Week-Long Chase

The United States has taken control of a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Sea after tracking the vessel for more than two weeks, in an operation that drew sharp reactions from Moscow and quiet backing from the United Kingdom.

The tanker, now named Marinera, was seized by US authorities over alleged violations of American sanctions. The ship was earlier known as Bella 1 and had been sanctioned in 2024 for transporting oil linked to Venezuela through what US officials describe as a “shadow fleet.”

According to the US military’s European Command, the operation involved multiple US agencies, including the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Defense. Officials said the seizure was part of broader efforts to block the movement of sanctioned oil that could threaten regional and global security.

The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of

the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro. pic.twitter.com/bm5KcCK30X — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) January 7, 2026

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move, urging Washington to ensure fair and humane treatment of Russian citizens on board the vessel. Moscow also argued that international law does not allow one country to use force against ships registered under another nation’s flag, though the US has not formally signed the UN maritime convention cited by Russia.

The tanker’s journey had already attracted attention. It was reportedly travelling from Iran to Venezuela before changing course and heading into the Atlantic, apparently to avoid US enforcement actions near Venezuelan waters. Surveillance aircraft from US bases in Iceland, along with British military support, monitored the ship closely in the days leading up to the seizure.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed it provided “pre-planned operational support” to the US during the operation, following a formal request from Washington.

Reports suggest there were no Russian naval vessels near the tanker when US forces boarded it, avoiding a possible face-off between the two militaries. Russian state media later released blurred images of a helicopter approaching the ship, claiming an operation was underway.

This was not the first attempt to stop the vessel. In December, US forces reportedly failed to board the tanker near Venezuela after it turned back at sea. Soon after, the crew painted a Russian flag on the hull and the ship appeared on Russia’s official registry under its new name, Marinera. Moscow later lodged a diplomatic protest, demanding the US halt its pursuit.

US, however, say they do not recognise the tanker’s claimed Russian status and consider it effectively stateless.

In a related development, the US Coast Guard also intercepted another Venezuela-linked tanker in international waters near the Caribbean. US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the operations were aimed at disrupting illegal oil networks and warned that vessels attempting to evade sanctions would continue to be tracked and stopped.

American surveillance aircraft reportedly followed Marinera as it moved past the UK coast before it was finally seized in the North Sea, bringing an end to a chase that had lasted for weeks.

