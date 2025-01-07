Tibet Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 53, Rescue Ops Underway

A massive earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Tibet near the Nepalese border on Tuesday morning, leaving at least 53 people dead and 62 others injured, according to Chinese state-owned media Xinhua, as reported by AFP. The earthquake, which was centred in Dingri County in Xigaze city within the Tibet Autonomous Region, has caused widespread devastation and triggered panic across multiple regions, including parts of India.

The tremor, initially detected at 6:35 am IST by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), was followed by two aftershocks. The first aftershock, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, struck at 7:02 am at a depth of 10 km, while the second, a 4.9-magnitude tremor, hit shortly after at 7:07 am at a depth of 30 km.

The earthquake’s impact was felt across several regions in India, including Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal, where residents rushed out of their homes in fear. In Bihar, districts such as Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, Munger, Araria, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Nawada, and Nalanda were among those most affected. The tremors lasted for about 30 seconds, causing alarm but reportedly leaving no major damage in these areas.

Visuals shared on social media showed buildings swaying violently, and ceilings shaking as the tremors spread across the region. The earthquake triggered a wave of panic in these areas, with people fearing further aftershocks or stronger tremors.

Nepal, which shares a border with Tibet, remains highly vulnerable to seismic activity due to its location along the Himalayan fault line, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. This region has a history of devastating earthquakes, including the 2015 earthquake near Kathmandu, which claimed nearly 9,000 lives. The 2015 tremor, with a magnitude of 7.8, left widespread destruction across Nepal and the surrounding areas.

The Delhi-NCR region, often prone to tremors due to its proximity to the Himalayas, also felt the earthquake’s effects. Earthquakes in the Himalayan fault zone regularly affect the region, with tremors occurring every few months.

Rescue and relief operations are currently underway in the affected areas in Tibet, with local authorities in both China and India closely monitoring the aftermath. In India, authorities are on high alert for any secondary impacts in the northern and northeastern states, while efforts continue to provide assistance to those affected in the region.

The death toll from this powerful earthquake is expected to rise as rescue teams continue their search efforts, and authorities work to assess the full extent of the damage. The disaster has once again underscored the seismic vulnerability of the region, with officials urging residents to remain cautious as aftershocks continue to pose a threat.