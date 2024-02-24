Tokyo's Hello Kitty Theme Park Shut After ‘Terrorist Alert'

"Hello Kitty' celebrating its 50th anniversary this year represents an anthropomorphised white cat, a widely known fictional character and is one of Japan's best-known cartoon characters. Yuko Shimizu created it originally. The Japanese entertainment company Sanrio owns the character as its creative entity. The mouthless cat-like figure, used to market everything from plush toys to aircraft, has been deployed by Japan's government to promote tourism and as an ambassador of cute.