Tragic Fire at Iraqi University Claims 14 Lives

A devastating fire erupted at a university near Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Friday, resulting in the loss of at least 14 lives and leaving 18 others injured.
According to reports, the massive fire engulfed the university dormitory that housed both lecturers and students.
Kamaram Mulla Mohammed, the head of Soran’s health directorate, revealed that the fire originated in a building located in Soran, east of Erbil.
Despite hours of efforts by fire officials, the blaze was eventually extinguished by Friday night, as reported by local news agency Rudaw.
Preliminary findings from a local Kurdish television report suggest that the fire was triggered by an "electrical short circuit."
In response to the devastating incident, Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the autonomous Kurdistan region, has called for a thorough investigation to determine the root causes of the massive fire.