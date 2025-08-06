Trump Doubles Tariff on India to 50%— What Did India Say in Return?

India on Wednesday slammed the United States for imposing additional tariffs on Indian imports, terming the move “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” The Ministry of External Affairs said the government will take all necessary steps to protect the country’s national interests, signalling a strong diplomatic and economic pushback against Washington.

Advertisment

“It is extremely unfortunate that the US chose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a sharply worded statement.

Trump Signs Second Tariff Order Targeting Indian Imports

The response came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a fresh Executive Order announcing a further 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports. The stated reason: India’s continued oil purchases from Russia, which the U.S. claims undermines its foreign policy efforts amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The new tariffs will come into effect from August 27, 2025.

This fresh blow comes on top of an earlier 25 per cent duty that the Trump administration had already imposed on Indian goods with effect from August 1. With this, the cumulative tariff on Indian exports to the United States now stands at a steep 50 per cent — one of the highest in recent bilateral trade history.

Tariffs Follow Public Threats on Russian Oil Trade

The development follows a series of public threats issued by Trump over the past 72 hours. On his social media platform, Truth Social, the U.S. President had lashed out at India for importing “massive amounts” of oil from Russia and warned of additional tariffs if India didn’t curb its energy trade with Moscow. On Tuesday, he further escalated the rhetoric, saying the U.S. could act within “24 hours.”

Executive Order Cites National Emergency Powers

The Executive Order, made public on Wednesday, cites national security concerns and invokes emergency powers under U.S. law. It accuses India of directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, and asserts that such actions continue to pose an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national interests.

The new 25 per cent duty — on top of existing penalties — will apply to all Indian-origin goods entering the U.S. from August 27 onwards, except for shipments already in transit before that date and cleared before September 17, 2025. The order also outlines exceptions for certain categories under prior trade actions and clarifies that the duty will stack with tariffs from earlier Executive Orders, where applicable.

Wide-Ranging Impact, Broad Definition of Russian Oil

It defines “Russian Federation oil” broadly, including any petroleum product extracted, refined, or exported from Russia, and warns that even purchases through intermediaries or third countries may qualify as “indirect imports,” subject to U.S. penalties. The Secretary of Commerce has been tasked with monitoring compliance and identifying other nations for possible similar action.

The order leaves room for future escalation or withdrawal based on developments in Russia’s actions or foreign retaliation. It also authorises the U.S. Departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, and Trade to enforce the order, including by modifying the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule and regulating foreign trade zones.