Trump Escapes Another Assassination Attempt; Suspect Held With AK-47

Former President Donald Trump is "safe and unharmed" following an incident at a golf course at West Palm Beach in Florida, where a suspect allegedly aimed a high-powered rifle at him on Sunday afternoon.
The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, fled the scene but was later apprehended.
The FBI and US Secret Service are investigating what they describe as an attempted assassination.
"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity," said Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director.
According to reports, Trump's U.S. Secret Service detail opened fire on the armed suspect after he was spotted on the edge of the Trump International Golf Course, a few holes ahead of where Trump was playing. The Secret Service has not confirmed whether the suspect fired any shots.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw stated that Trump was approximately 300-500 yards away from the armed individual. "The Secret Service did exactly what they should have done, and their agent did a fantastic job," Bradshaw said.
The suspect, Routh, in his late 50s, has a history of interactions with the law. Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the incident. After the Secret Service notified Palm Beach County Police of shots fired at 1:30 pm, law enforcement sealed off the area. A witness photographed the suspect’s vehicle, a black Nissan, which was later identified and pulled over in Martin County, about 50 miles away
Meanwhile, an AK47-style rifle with a scope, two backpacks containing ceramic tiles, and a GoPro camera were recovered from the scene. Secret Service officials have not confirmed if Routh was able to fire at agents.
Routh, who lived in Hawaii and operated a shed-building company, has had legal troubles dating back to the 1990s, including a 2002 charge for possession of a weapon of mass destruction. His social media activity included frequent political posts but no direct threats.
Trump, who has praised the Secret Service for their swift response, is reportedly in good spirits and intends to continue his campaign activities this week. He addressed the incident in a fundraising email, reassuring supporters of his safety.
The White House confirmed that President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed on the situation and are relieved that Trump is safe. Other political figures, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and House Speaker Mike Johnson, expressed gratitude for Trump’s safety and condemned political violence. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state will conduct its own investigation into how the suspect was able to approach Trump.
This incident follows a similar event in July, where Trump was grazed by a bullet during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.