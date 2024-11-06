US Election Results: Trump Leading With 20 States In Early Trends, Harris at 8

The counting of votes has officially begun for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, with early projections indicating a strong lead for former President Donald Trump. According to reports, Trump is currently winning 20 states, while Vice President Kamala Harris has secured eight.
In terms of electoral college votes, Trump is ahead with 210, while Harris trails behind with 112. The race to 270 electoral votes, the threshold required to win the presidency, remains fiercely competitive.
These projections are based on results from states with a strong historical preference for either the Democratic or Republican parties. However, they do not account for the seven key battleground states, which are expected to play a decisive role in determining the winner of the election. As of now, Trump is leading in six out of these seven swing states
The seven critical swing states—Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin—are anticipated to be pivotal in determining who will become the 47th President of the United States. As the election day unfolded, the race between Trump and Harris was incredibly tight, with both sides locked in what appeared to be a near-equal battle for votes
Exit polls from CBS News highlighted that the state of democracy and the economy were top concerns for American voters heading into the election. Nearly 60% of voters identified the state of democracy as their primary issue, while 5% considered abortion a key factor in their decision-making. The economy was also a major point of focus, with one in 10 voters prioritizing it above all else.
Meanwhile, a CNN exit poll revealed that nearly 75% of the electorate expressed dissatisfaction with the current direction of the country. Only about 25% of respondents said they were either enthusiastic or satisfied with the state of affairs, while more than 40% of voters were dissatisfied. Around 30% of those polled voiced their anger at the state of the nation, underscoring the high stakes and intensity of this year's election.