Trump Ramps Up Tariff Pressure on India Over Russian Oil Purchases

The issue of steep US tariffs on Indian goods has once again grabbed headlines, with former US President Donald Trump making a series of remarks that mix warnings, praise, and pressure over India’s trade ties with Russia.

Speaking at a House GOP Member Retreat in Washington DC on Tuesday, Trump claimed that India has already started making concessions to avoid harsher trade penalties from the United States.

“I have a very good relationship with him (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). He’s not that happy with me because they’re paying a lot of tariffs now. But now they have reduced it very substantially, buying oil from Russia,” Trump said.

The comments come amid growing tension over Washington’s decision to impose tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods. The US has justified the move by pointing to India’s large-scale purchases of discounted Russian oil, which Washington believes indirectly helps sustain Russia’s economy amid the Ukraine war.

‘We Could Raise Tariffs Very Quickly’

Trump has also issued a fresh warning that tariffs on Indian exports could be raised further if New Delhi does not meet US expectations on cutting Russian oil imports.

“Modi is a very good guy, and he knew I was not happy. And it was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we could raise tariffs on them very quickly,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Backing Trump’s tough stance, US Senator Lindsey Graham said that the existing 25 per cent tariff penalty had already played a role in reducing India’s Russian energy purchases.

“I was at the Indian Ambassador’s house about a month ago, and all he wanted to talk about was how they’re buying less Russian oil. Would you tell the president to relieve the tariff?” Graham said, quoting his interaction with Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra.

Graham, one of the strongest advocates of punitive trade action, has even floated the idea of imposing tariffs as high as 500 per cent on countries that continue to import Russian oil.

“If you are buying cheap Russian oil, you keep Putin’s war machine going,” Graham said.

Trump Defends Tariff Strategy

Defending his broader tariff policy, Trump argued that such measures benefit the US economy.

“We are getting rich because of the tariffs. I hope everyone understands that,” he said during his speech.

Trump’s remarks also touched on defence ties between the two countries. He claimed that India had reached out to him over delays in the delivery of Apache helicopters and recalled a conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

“Prime Minister Modi came to see me — ‘Sir, may I see you please?’ Yes,” Trump said, adding, “India ordered 68 Apaches. We’re changing it.”

Shifting Energy Trade Patterns

Data suggests some movement in India’s energy sourcing. According to the Indian Commerce Ministry, India’s oil imports from Russia rose to $3.72 billion in November but declined in December, based on estimates by analytics firm Kpler.

At the same time, imports from the United States increased to $1.44 billion in November. The shift aligns with India’s earlier commitment to raise its energy purchases from the US from $15 billion to $25 billion.

In November, Indian public sector oil companies also signed a one-year deal with US energy firms to import 2.2 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), accounting for nearly 10 per cent of India’s total LPG imports.

As trade, energy security, and geopolitics collide, Trump’s remarks signal that India-US trade relations could remain under strain, with tariffs continuing to be used as a key pressure tool in the months ahead.

