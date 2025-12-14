Trump Vows Strong Retaliation After ISIS Kills US Soldiers, Interpreter in Syria

President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed a “very serious retaliation” after an ISIS gunman killed two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter during an ambush in Syria.

Speaking at the White House, Trump called the victims “three great patriots” and described the attack as a strike against both the United States and Syria.

“This was an ISIS attack targeting us and Syria,” Trump said. “We grieve for the victims and pray for their families.” When pressed about US response, he confirmed that retaliation is certain. Trump reiterated the warning on Truth Social, noting that three other US soldiers injured in the attack are recovering.

According to US Central Command, the ambush occurred on December 13 near Palmyra during counter-terrorism operations. The assailant was killed by US and allied forces. Identities of the deceased are being withheld for 24 hours pending notification of next of kin.

Trump also said Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was deeply disturbed by the incident, which took place in an area not fully under Syrian government control. The US maintains roughly 900 troops in Syria as part of its ongoing campaign against ISIS militants.

The attack follows recent US-Syria diplomatic engagement, with al-Sharaa meeting Trump at the White House weeks earlier. Al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda affiliate previously detained by US forces in Iraq, had his global terrorist designation lifted prior to the meeting.