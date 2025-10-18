Trump Repeats Claim of ‘Solving’ India-Pakistan Conflict; Vows to ‘Succeed’ in Ending Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) once again claimed that he had “solved” eight global conflicts, including the May escalation between India and Pakistan. He also expressed confidence in resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, calling it his “number nine.”

Speaking during a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Trump took credit for easing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

“I solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, talk about India and Pakistan... Look at all the wars we solved,” Trump said.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan said I saved millions of lives… Look at Pakistan and India as an example. That would have been a bad one — two nuclear nations,” Trump added.

His remarks refer to the May escalation between India and Pakistan following India’s Operation Sindoor — a series of precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

He also criticised previous US administrations for starting wars instead of ending them, saying, “To the best of my knowledge, we’ve never had a president who solved even one war. Not one. Bush started a war. Many of them did. They didn’t settle it. But I saved tens of millions of lives.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, asserting that trade and tariff policies played a key role in preventing conflicts.

However, India has consistently rejected such claims, reaffirming its position that all issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, must be resolved bilaterally.

Speaking about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump expressed confidence in his ability to bring peace. “This will be number nine… We are going to have success with this (Ukraine) war,” he said, adding, “That’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it.”

Trump also addressed the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, suggesting it could be swiftly resolved under his leadership. However, he emphasized that his primary duty remains managing the United States.

“I love solving wars… You know why? Because I like stopping people from being killed, and I’ve saved millions and millions of lives,” he said.

His meeting with Zelenskyy followed an hour-long phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Trump claimed “great progress” was made. He further announced that the two leaders plan to meet in Budapest, Hungary, in the coming weeks.

“President Putin and I will meet at an agreed location — Budapest, Hungary — to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ war between Russia and Ukraine to an end,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Also Read: India Responds to Trump’s Claim That PM Modi Promised to Stop Buying Russian Oil