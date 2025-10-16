India Responds to Trump’s Claim That PM Modi Promised to Stop Buying Russian Oil

India has responded to comments made by US President Donald Trump regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged assurance to halt Russian oil imports, saying that the country’s energy policies are driven by national priorities and the need to safeguard consumers.

Speaking to the media, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions."

He added, "Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing."

The comments follow Trump’s statements at a joint news conference with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington, where he claimed that PM Modi had assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia. Trump described this as “a big step” toward increasing international pressure on Moscow. He also reiterated his close relationship with PM Modi, referring to him as a friend and noting their strong personal rapport.

Trump criticized India’s past oil imports from Russia, suggesting that such purchases allow Russia to continue its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “This is a war that should never have started,” he said, adding that he hoped it would end soon.

India, however, has long maintained that purchasing Russian crude is necessary to maintain economic stability and protect Indian consumers, even as Washington has encouraged New Delhi to diversify its energy sources.

The opposition, including Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, has used Trump’s remarks to criticize the government, alleging that the Prime Minister is “frightened” of the US president.



