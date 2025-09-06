Trump Says US Has Not 'Lost India' to China, Responds to Earlier Remark

US President Donald Trump on Friday addressed his Truth Social post, suggesting that the US had “lost India and Russia to China,” stating that he does not believe this is the case.

Speaking to the media at the White House, Trump also expressed disappointment over India’s purchase of Russian oil and commented on the 50 per cent tariffs the US has imposed on India.

When asked whom he blamed for “losing India to China” in his earlier post on Friday, President Trump replied, “I don’t think we have. I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent, a very high tariff. I get along very well with Prime Minister Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago; we even went to the Rose Garden and held a press conference.”

The remarks came days after leaders from India, Russia, and China met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, prompting Trump to post on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the US has “lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China.”

"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!" Trump wrote.

Earlier on Friday, Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for Trump, again accused India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India's tariffs cost "Americans' jobs".

White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett also said on Friday that Trump and the trade team are "disappointed" with India's continued imports of Russian crude oil, but hoped for positive developments.

"I think that the trade team and the President are disappointed that India continues to fund Russia's Ukraine war...Hopefully, it's a democratic issue, and we'll have positive developments," Hassett said, answering a question from ANI during a media interaction.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declined to comment on Trump's latest remarks in which he mentioned India, Russia and China.

On the front of the India-US trade issues, the MEA spokesperson affirmed that India "continues to remain engaged with the US side on trade issues."

The US has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian oil.

