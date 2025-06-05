Trump Signs Sweeping Travel Ban on 12 Nations, Cites Security

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping travel ban that bars entry for citizens from 12 countries and imposes partial restrictions on travellers from seven others, citing national security concerns in light of recent events.

Advertisment

The policy, announced Wednesday by the White House, is scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, allowing a short grace period before implementation. Unlike the 2017 travel ban that sparked widespread protests and legal battles, the latest version has been structured with more clarity and legal backing, building upon the precedent upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court during Trump’s previous term.

“This is about keeping America safe,” Trump said in a social media video. “I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people.”

Citizens from the following 12 countries are now completely barred from entering the United States under the new directive: Afghanistan ,Myanmar, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea,Eritrea,Haiti,Iran,Libya,Sudan, Yemen.

In addition to the full bans, heightened visa restrictions will be placed on travelers from these seven countries:Burundi,Cuba,Laos,SierraLeone,Togo,Turkmenistan,Venezuela,

Trump connected the policy to a recent terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, in which the suspect—an Egyptian citizen—allegedly overstayed a tourist visa. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the visa overstay, intensifying calls from Trump and his allies for stricter immigration enforcement.

According to the presidential proclamation, the countries targeted were selected based on high visa overstay rates and insufficient security cooperation with U.S. authorities. The administration cited concerns over these nationsinability to reliably issue civil documents and to cooperate on the vetting and repatriation of citizens.

The White House clarified that these measures are not intended to discriminate but to ensure all incoming travelers are adequately vetted for the safety of U.S. residents.