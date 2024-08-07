Trump To Be Interviewed By Elon Musk Next Week

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will sit down for an interview with billionaire CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk next week.
Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, stating, “On Monday night I'll be doing a major interview with Elon Musk. Details to follow.”
The announcement follows Trump's recent high-profile interview with live streamer Adin Ross at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The interview reportedly set a new viewership record for the streaming platform 'Kick.'
Musk, who owns the social media platform X, endorsed Trump’s presidential candidacy last month after the former president survived an attempted assassination in Pennsylvania. This endorsement marked a significant shift from the usual neutrality maintained by social media leaders, according to The New York Times.
Trump’s Twitter account, previously suspended following the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, was reinstated under Musk’s ownership of the platform. Additionally, Musk has pledged $45 million per month to a new political action committee, America PAC, aimed at supporting Trump’s campaign through voter outreach and registration.
This announcement comes on the heels of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris selecting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.
In a related development, The Washington Post reported on August 4 that five secretaries of state are preparing an open letter to Musk.
The letter, led by Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and signed by officials from Pennsylvania, Washington, Michigan, and New Mexico, urges Musk to address issues with X's AI chatbot Grok, which has been criticized for disseminating false information about Harris’s eligibility for the 2024 ballot. The letter stresses the need for accurate information in this crucial election year.