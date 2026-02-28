Bombs Will be Dropped Everywhere: Trump in Post-Iran Strikes Address

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, in an address after the US and Israel conducted joint airstrikes across multiple locations of Iran, said that bombs would be dropped everywhere, as he urged Iranians to “seize control of your destiny”.

Calling for the Iranian armed forces to lay down weapons in exchange for immunity, Trump said, “To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the Armed Forces and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your arms and have complete immunity, or in the alternative face certain death. So, lay down your arms, you will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.”

The US President instructed the citizens of Iran to find shelter amid bombings and stay indoors to protect themselves. “Finally, to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered, don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

“For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now, you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let’s see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action; do not let it pass. May god bless the brave men and women of America’s armed forces, may god bless the United States of America, may god bless you all,” he concluded.

Notably, Israel and the US launched airstrikes, under Operation Roaring Lion, across several cities of Iran, including the capital Tehran, on Saturday morning to target military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.

The strikes come as Iran and the US failed to reach a consensus in the ongoing nuclear talks after the third round of discussions concluded in Geneva on Thursday.

Action Despite Peace Preference

Despite another round of discussion scheduled for today, the airstrikes conducted by the US in coordination with Israel have rocked Tehran.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that the United States faces a “big decision” in its ongoing Iran nuclear talks, describing Tehran as “very dangerous” and “very difficult” while maintaining that he prefers a peaceful resolution.

During the recent civilian uprising in Iran, Trump backed a change of regime, calling on Iranians to “take over your government.” The US has accused Tehran of working to rebuild its nuclear program after US strikes last summer had obliterated the facilities.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials promised a “crushing response” against their targets in response to the joint airstrikes.

