Trump Warns Iran of Harsher Action, Urges Immediate Talks

US President Donald Trump has issued a renewed warning to Iran, saying that any future military response by the United States would be far more severe if Tehran fails to engage in talks over its nuclear programme.

In a strongly worded message, Trump said the window for diplomacy is narrowing and urged Iranian leaders to begin negotiations without delay. He stressed that the US wants a deal that permanently prevents Iran from developing nuclear weapons, but warned that continued resistance could invite serious consequences.

Trump also highlighted the strengthening of the US military presence in the Middle East, indicating that Washington is prepared to respond forcefully if required.

While expressing hope that diplomacy would prevail, he made it clear that patience is limited.

Iran, however, has rejected negotiations under pressure, stating that talks cannot take place amid threats. Iranian officials have maintained that their nuclear activities are peaceful and insist that any dialogue must be based on mutual respect rather than coercion.

The sharp exchange has raised concerns across the region, with several countries closely monitoring developments amid fears that escalating rhetoric could lead to wider instability.

Observers say the situation remains tense, with both sides standing firm, even as international voices continue to call for restraint and dialogue to avoid further escalation.

