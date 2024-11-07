Trump's 2nd Term As US President Could Be Bad News For Indians

The order claims to uphold the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, though immigration advocates have strongly opposed it. Legal experts argue that such a move would likely face significant challenges in the courts. Rajiv S Khanna, an immigration attorney, told The Times of India, “The Trump plan suggests no automatic citizenship for children born in the US. This is almost certainly a contravention of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. A Supreme Court judgement is available to counter Trump’s misinterpretation.”