Turkey Says ‘Not Us’ in Air India Plane Crash—But Knows Who Was?

As investigations continue into the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad that killed 290 people, questions have surfaced over who last maintained the ill-fated aircraft. Speculation around Turkish involvement has been swiftly denied by Ankara, but the timing raises broader questions about India-Turkey aviation ties.

Turkey's Directorate of Communications' Center for Countering Disinformation on Friday rejected allegations that Turkish Technic, a major aircraft maintenance provider, was responsible for servicing the aircraft. In a statement posted on X, the directorate called the claim "false" and said it was part of a "disinformation campaign aimed at manipulating public opinion regarding Türkiye-India relations."

“Under the agreements made between Air India and Turkish Technic in 2024 and 2025, maintenance services are provided exclusively for B777-type wide-body aircraft,” the statement read. “The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner involved in the accident does not fall within the scope of this agreement.”

The claim that ‘the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft was carried out by Turkish Technic’ following the crash of an Air India passenger aircraft during take-off is false.



Interestingly, Turkish authorities also mentioned they were “aware” of which company carried out the last maintenance on the crashed plane, but declined to name it, stating that it was “beyond [their] scope” to do so publicly.

This reluctance has only intensified online chatter and fueled speculation, particularly in light of strained India-Turkey relations over the past month. In May, the Indian government revoked security clearance for Celebi Ground Handling India Pvt Ltd, a Turkish firm operating at nine major Indian airports. The revocation followed Turkey’s vocal support of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India's military response to cross-border drone strikes that included Turkish-origin UAVs like the Bayraktar TB2.

While there is no official link between Celebi and Turkish Technic, the proximity of both controversies has sparked debate over the extent of Turkish involvement in India’s aviation infrastructure.

The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon when the Air India Dreamliner flight bound for London lost altitude shortly after takeoff and crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel complex in Ahmedabad. Authorities confirmed 290 fatalities, including crew and passengers, and several more on the ground. Remarkably, one passenger is reported to have survived.

Rising Tensions and Travel Boycotts

The incident also comes amid a noticeable dip in India-Turkey tourism exchanges. Following Turkey’s alignment with Pakistan on the geopolitical stage, Indian travel operators have reported widespread cancellations of trips to Turkish destinations. Many see this aviation disaster as potentially deepening the diplomatic rift.

While Turkish officials have offered condolences and solidarity with the Indian people, the broader context has made observers wonder whether Turkey’s growing aerospace and ground-handling footprint in India could face further scrutiny.

What’s Next?

As Indian aviation and crash investigation authorities comb through the black box data and aircraft maintenance logs, a clearer picture is expected to emerge in the coming weeks. However, the Turkish denial, paired with its statement that it knows the last maintainer but won’t name them, leaves a curious vacuum of accountability.

In the absence of conclusive findings, public speculation—already volatile in the wake of 290 deaths—continues to mount.

