Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Goes Past 15,000

The death toll from the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria is now at least 15,383 people. As many as 12,391 people have been killed and 62,914 others have been injured in Turkey after the earthquakes that rocked the country on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported citing Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD.

The total number of deaths has now reached 2,992 in Syria. As many as 1,730 people have died in rebel-held regions in the northwest, CNN reported citing White Helmets.

A total of 1,262 people have died in government-controlled areas of Syria, CNN reported citing Syrian state media. The total number of injured people in Syria has reached 5,108 in both rebel and government-controlled areas.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday admitted to "shortcomings" in earthquake response. He stressed that the weather conditions have added to the magnitude of the destruction caused by the earthquake. Erdogan made the remarks during his visit near the epicentre of Monday's earthquake.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are obvious. It is not possible to be prepared for such a disaster. We will not leave any of our citizens uncared for," CNN quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying.