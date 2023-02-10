Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Goes Past 20,500

The death toll from the earthquakes that jolted Turkey and Syria has risen to 20,783, CNN reported citing authorities. The total number of injured people in Syria and Turkey has reached 75592.

The death toll in Turkey has risen to at least 17,406. A total of 70,347 people have been injured due to the earthquake, CNN cited Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

The total number of deaths in Syria rose to at least 3,377, including 2,030 in rebel-held areas and 1,347 in government-controlled regions of Syria, CNN reported citing the figures from the White Helmets and Syrian state media.

The total number of injured people in Syria has reached 5,245, with 2,295 in government-controlled and 2,950 in rebel-held regions.

A three-month state of emergency to speed up rescue and aid efforts in Turkey's earthquake-hit provinces came into effect on Thursday after the approval of lawmakers, Anadolu Agency reported

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the three-month state of emergency to speed up search and rescue efforts in the quake-hit provinces, as per the news report.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6, centred in the province of Kahramanmaras, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, as per the news report. Turkey's neighbouring countries, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the tremors.