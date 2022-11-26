United Arab Emirates Observes Indian Constitution Day

The Indian Constitution Day was observed in United Arab Emirates on Saturday and was joined by over 2000 Indians staying in the country.

Ambassador of India to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir was joined by Indians in the UAE in reading the Preamble to the Constitution on Constitution Day. The participants included students, the youngest being four years old, teachers, parents, and representatives from all communities in UAE.

Ambassador highlighted the importance of the Constitution Day and called on Indians to re-affirm and recommit themselves to the values, and principles enshrined in the Constitution of India. He also paid tributes to the makers of the Indian Constitution and the efforts of the Constituent Assembly.

Speaking at the Constitution Day event in New Delhi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Saturday said India's liberation from colonial rule and the drafting of the Constitution were simultaneous projects. "The prolonged struggle for independence culminated with the demise of the colonial reign, and the birth of an independent nation governed by self-rule," the Chief Justice of India said.

"Our Constitution is a social contract entered into between those who are in power, historically, and those who are oppressed and sought to change the power hegemony and choose to govern themselves," CJI Chandrachud said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Constitution Day program in the Supreme Court said that the day is celebrated to commemorate the Constitution's adoption by the Constituent Assembly in 1949 and launched various initiatives under the e-court project.

PM Modi highlighted the contributions of countless individuals from the Legislature, Judiciary, and Executive in the last 70 decades of the journey of development and expansion of the Indian Constitution and thanked them on behalf of the entire nation on this special occasion.