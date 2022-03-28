Punjab CM Announces Doorstep Ration Delivery Scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the roll out of a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state to benefit the poor people.

Mann said, "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the people of Punjab. Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same and will deliver the ration at that time.”

He also informed that the scheme is an optional one, and the ration-card holders can opt out from it.

He said that the poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality ration will be delivered at their doorstep.

"The ration will be of good quality and not substandard. It will be delivered to you in clean packages too," he said.

"Even after 75 years of Independence, it is sad to see that the poor and common people have to stand in long lines to take their share of ration. Whereas, on the other hand, the world is digitalizing and everything is easily delivered at the ease of touch. Sometimes, the poor even have to let go of their daily wage to just stand in line for their share of ration," the Punjab CM said.

The door step delivery of ration has been the AAP's key campaign agenda in the polls.

Mann also mentioned that the same scheme was rolled out in Delhi by the AAP government.

