UK Nurse Gets Lifer For Murdering Seven Babies, Attempted Murder Of Six Others

A nurse in London was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of an early release for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the UK hospital where she worked.
The accused nurse in question, Lucy Letby (33), was given a life sentence by Manchester Crown Court in northern England, implying that she will never be released.
Letby refused to appear in the dock, prompting calls for laws to be changed so that defendants must attend their sentencing hearings. Letby was found guilty by the jury on Friday.
The Justice in this case while explaining why he decided that Letby must spend the rest of her life in prison, said: “This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable of children.”
According to reports, Letby attacked babies in her care by administering air into their blood and stomachs, overfeeding them with milk, physically assaulting them and poisoning them with insulin,
The judge addressed Letby as if she was in court during the sentencing. He ordered his remarks and the victim impact statements read in court earlier in the day to be handed to the convicted serial killer.
“There was a deep malevolence bordering on sadism. During the course of this trial, you have coldly denied any responsibility for your wrongdoing. You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors,” he said.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday condemned Letby for failing to appear in court. “I think it’s cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear first-hand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones.”