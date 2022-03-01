Ukraine Applies For Emergency EU Inclusion Via "Special Procedure"

Amid the turmoil the Ukraine finds itself in, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged the European Union (EU) to grant his country immediate membership via “special procedure”.
Ukraine’s 44 year old leader said in a video address, “We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure.”
“Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible,” he added, as Russia’s assault enters into the sixth day.
President Zelensky said that 16 children had died in the first four days and another 45 were injured since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
United Nations (UN) human rights chief Michelle Bachelet informed on Monday that at least 102 civilians including seven children were killed, adding that the real numbers were probably much higher.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President, in a bid to keep the spirits of his countrymen high, said, “Ukrainians have shown the world who we are. And Russia has shown what it has become.”
Zelensky, a former comedian, came to power in 2019. In his latest video address, ahead of negotiations between the two countries, he urged the Russian soldiers to lay down their weapons.
He said, “Abandon your equipment. Get out of here. Don't believe your commanders. Don't believe your propagandists. Just save your lives.”
More than 4,500 Russian soldiers were killed during the Kremlin assault, claimed Zelensky and although Russia has admitted to casualties, they have not given any toll.
In a drastic measure, the Ukrainian leader also said that authorities would consider releasing convicts with combat experience to help defend the country.
He said, “We have taken a decision which is not easy from the moral point of view, but which is useful from the point of view of our defences.”
President Zelensky once again thanked the West for its support, saying, “Support of our anti-war coalition is unconditional and unprecedented.”
“Each of us is a warrior and I am sure that each of us will win,” he said.