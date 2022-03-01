Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked Again

After a gap of two months, prices of 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder was hiked by ₹105 on Tuesday taking the prices above ₹2,000 mark in Delhi.

The new prices of commercial LPG cylinders will come into effect from today. Notably, this is the fifth time since September 2021 that prices of commercial cylinders have been hiked in the state.

Commercial cylinder prices saw a gradual rise throughout last year. Prices were hiked most in November when they rose by ₹266. Prices were hiked again in December by ₹100.50.

Now, after a gap of two months prices have been hiked again with commercial cylinders now costing ₹2012 for the 19 kg variant in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the price of 5 kg cylinders was revised to ₹569 per unit coming into effect from today. However, the price of non-subsidised 14.2 kg cylinders was left unchanged.