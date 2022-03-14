Ukraine Crisis: 10 Humanitarian Corridors Opened to Evacuate Civilians

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced the opening of 10 humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians on Monday.

The corridors will be to both the Kyiv region and the Donetsk region.

Vereshchuk said, “The residents from towns near Kyiv and in the eastern region of Luhansk will also be able to use these corridors to flee Ukraine.”

"We will, once again, try to unblock the movement of the humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine to from Berdiansk,” Vereshchuk added.

Within the space of 15 days, the Russian military invasion in Ukraine has triggered the fastest-growing displacement crisis since World War II.

It is estimated that at least 1.85 million people have been newly displaced inside the country, with many fleeing west to escape fighting in eastern, southern, and northern regions.

A further 2.5 million people have crossed borders into neighbouring countries.

