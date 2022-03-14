Ukraine Crisis: Biden Holds Talks with French President

United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation amid the ongoing escalations between Russia and Ukraine.

Both the presidents reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to support the government and people of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Biden and Macron have agreed to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation and take steps to end hostilities.

As the battle in Ukraine enters the 19th day on Monday, over 2.6 million people have fled from Ukraine, according to sources.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the invasion started.

As per reports, the Ukranianan defense ministry has reportedly been granted free access to the U.S. start-up’s system, which will help identify people at checkpoints. It will help in identifying Russian forces and the deceased.

Also Read: Budget Session of Assam Assembly to Begin Today