Ukraine Crisis: Indian Student Killed in Heavy Shelling

In a latest development amid the Ukraine crisis, an Indian student was killed on Tuesday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the second-largest city of the country that is being pounded by heavy shelling by Russian forces.

The student’s family was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the ministry said.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”

The news of the death of the student came hours after the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked its citizens to leave capital Kyiv “urgently today”. “Advisory to Indians in Kyiv- All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available (sic),” a statement from the embassy read.

The Ukrainian presidential advisor said Russian troops are trying to lay siege to the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv. There were reports of a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatening the capital — tactics Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe’s largest ground war in generations.

According to a report by AP, Kharkiv, near the Russian border, saw frequent explosions in one of its residential areas.

Regional administration chief Oleh Sinehubov said that the administration headquarters in the city center also came under Russian shelling.

