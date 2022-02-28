Ukraine Crisis: World’s Largest Cargo Plane Destroyed by Russia

Ukraine's flagman aircraft Antonov-225 Mriya was destroyed in an attack by Russian troops on the Hostomel airport outside Kyiv on the fourth day of Russian invasion.

This was stated by the Ukrainian defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom. According to officials, the restoration of the plane would take more than USD 3 billion and a long time too.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine taking to twitter, said, "A symbol of hope in the darkest hours of Covid-19, Ukraine’s Mriya (Dream), the world’s largest plane, carried vast quantities of life-saving vaccine and PPE around the globe. It is now destroyed by Russian invaders in its war against Ukraine and the wider world.”

Meanwhile, in a recent tweet, Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, "Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!”

The An-225 Mriya, designed in the 1980s, is the longest and the heaviest airplane ever built. It was capable of carrying up to 640 tons of cargo

As the Ukraine-Russia conflict rages on, the two countries are likely to initiate talks today.

Meanwhile, the UN General Assembly is set to debate a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbor. US President Joe Biden will also hold a secure call with allies and partners on Monday to discuss "developments" in Russia's attack on Ukraine and "coordinate our united response".

