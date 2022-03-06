Ukraine Crisis: Zelensky discusses key issues with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke over phone with his United States (US) counterpart Joe Biden to discuss issues of financial support and security for Ukraine.

In a recent tweet, Zelensky said, “As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia."

This is the second phone call between the two presidents this week. The call lasted for about half an hour on Saturday.

The White House said Biden had emphasized steps his administration and allies have taken "to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine".

He also highlighted efforts by private companies, such as payment giants Visa and MasterCard, to freeze out Moscow by suspending operations in the wake of the invasion.

On Thursday, Biden had received an update from Zelensky regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Ukrainian leader also held discussions with American lawmakers over Ukraine situation through video call and sought their help to get more warplanes for his military and cut off Russian oil imports.

