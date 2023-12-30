Ukrainian Cities Face Massive Aerial Attack By Russian Forces: Death Toll Reaches 31

Russia launched its biggest attack on Ukraine since the beginning of their dispute starting back in 2022. The airborne attack targeted various cities of Ukraine, killing at least 31 people and wounding more than 160.
Russia hit them with everything they had, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
““Kindzhals,” S-300s, cruise missiles, and drones. Strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles. A total of around 110 missiles were fired against Ukraine, with the majority of them being shot down.” Posted Zelensky on X (previously Twitter).
The attack targeted Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as well as Lviv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and other Ukrainian regions, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.
Army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said the attack targeted critical infrastructure and industrial and military facilities. A shopping centre, residential buildings, a warehouse and a metro station were among the places that were hit. Video from Dnipro shows extensive damage to a maternity hospital after a Russian missile strike early Friday.
Three schools and a kindergarten were also damaged in Lviv, the city's mayor Andrii Sadovyi said.
Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk described the attack as "the most massive attack from the air" on Telegram Messenger.
An “unidentified airborne object was seen on Polish airspace from Ukrainian territory, the Polish Military said.
The missile is suspected to have flown over Polish territory for three minutes before moving back into Ukrainian airspace. Polish President Andrzej Duda has since called for an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.
However, Russian charge d'affaires Andrei Ordash denied such allegations from Poland saying there was no proof of such thing happening.
"No proof was presented. My request for documented proof of what was in the note was refused." Said Ordash.